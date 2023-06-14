POST FALLS, Idaho - North Idaho Floors, a business out of Post Falls, will celebrate its grand opening and inauguration into the Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting and vendor street fair featuring other local businesses! It's a perfect time to snag a last-minute Father's Day gift while supporting small businesses.
Attendees include:
- North Idaho Decks & Interiors
- Engineered Floors
- Cambria USA
- Flooring2
- My Sweet Babycakes
- Epicurean Appetite Truck
- That Burger Place Rathdrum
- Pink Cloud Concessions
- North Idaho TrimLight
- Ravens Roost Company
- Majocol Gear
- La Rosa Gitana Faces & More
- Scentsy
- CDA Soap Co.
- Johnnys Affordable Sheds
- Intermountain Wood Flooring
- Rustic Wood Supply
- Dekorators
- Linked CDA
- Little Spuds Christian PreSchool
Drop by 780 N. Thornton St. in Post Falls on Saturday, June 17 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and see all the goods and fun activities! From coffee and face paint to handmade goods and tool demos, there's plenty to enjoy for all ages.
For more details, check out the Facebook event page!