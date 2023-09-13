COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene has a full list of events this weekend including an Oktoberfest beer cruise, Lavender Sun Fall Festival and 2023 Oktoberfest!
Both events will be this weekend in downtown Coeur d'Alene and will be fun for the whole family.
To start the weekend of festivities, Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises are inviting the public to their Oktoberfest beer cruise! On Sept. 14 there will be two separate cruise times which include 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $53 and includes access to a 90-minute cruise, a German buffet from The Coeur d'Alene Resort, cornhole and of course beer!
If you are interested in sailing across Lake Coeur d'Alene on this beer cruise, visit the Visit Spokane website to buy tickets!
On Sept. 16 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Lavender Sun will be hosting their fall festival on the corner of 14th and Sherman.
At the event, they will have music, drinks, food and over 40 different vendors!
They will have live music from Gabriella Rose and Sing Chuck Sing. Some of the food and drink vendors include: CDA Cider Co, 315 Cocktails and Clementine Food Trailer.
There will be many vendors attending, which include: Henna Rose, Floral by Bri, Linked in Permanent Jewelry, Little & Thrifted, Humblebee Apothecary and many more!
Make sure you stop by and take a look around at everything the Lavender Sun fall festival offers!
Also, the downtown Coeur d'Alene Oktoberfest is back with live entertainment, cold beer and crisp fall air!
This two-day bash will start on Sept. 15 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and on Sept. 16 from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Along Sherman Avenue you can listen to live music, get the chance to try over 30 beers and ciders and try German food from some restaurants.
If you are interested in going to the 2023 Oktoberfest here are some ticket options:
- Beer can glass - $30
- This includes 8 (4 oz.) tastings or two full beets and access to entertainment all weekend. Extra tastings are available for purchase at $2 each or from $5 for a fill at the event. Valid for Friday and Saturday.
- Tankard glass - $40
- This includes 8 (4 oz.) tastings or two full beers and access to entertainment all weekend. Extra tastings are available for purchase at $2 each or from $5 for a fill at the event. This is a specialty glass and has limited quantity! Valid for Friday and Saturday.
- Extra tasting tickets:
- 1 ticket - $2
- 4 tickets (1 beer/4 tastings) - $4
- 8 tickets (2 beer/8 tastings) - $11
- 16 tickets (4 beer/16 tastings) - $20
Online ticket sales end at 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 16. If you didn't get a chance to get them online, there will be tickets available at the door while supplies last.
Door sales begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sept 15 and 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the Resort Plaza Shops. Tickets are good for both Friday and Saturday at all Oktoberfest locations.
For more information on tickets, locations and the full event list, visit the Oktoberfest website.