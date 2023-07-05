BOISE, Idaho — Patagonia has released a new film that features the Youth Salmon Protectors (YSP) in their fight to save wild salmon, steelhead and orca.
YSP was created in Boise in 2021 and has grown to a coalition of over 2,000 people across the Northwest region. They are dedicated to breaching the four lower Snake River dams and replacing their services to honor Tribal treaties.
Wild Snake River salmon and steelhead are critically endangered. These fish face many threats but one is the impact of hydroelectric dams built on the Snake and Colombia Rivers.
“Breaching the dams is not just about saving salmon, but safeguarding our entire ecosystem and the communities that rely on them,” said Lilly Wilson, YSP member and Youth Engagement Assistant for University Outreach with ICL. “Salmon are the lifeblood of the Snake River basin, and our work focuses on extending that message and continuing to build our community in order to save what matters most to all of us – our home.”
The film follows YSP leaders and members in their work for advocating for the restoration of wild salmon and steelhead through lower Snake River dam removal.
“Advocating for an issue such as salmon recovery, especially as a youth activist, can often feel daunting and difficult,” continued Wilson. “With the unwavering support of partners like Patagonia, we are able to better spread our message and share the important work we have been doing. This film was able to capture the passion and amazing perspective that youth are able to bring to conservation, and the inspiring coalition of youth that have come together under this common goal.”
YSP is hosting an event open to the public to come and learn more about their work and to celebrate the documentary release. The event will be held at 7 p.m. on July 25 at the Old Timers Shelter in Ann Morrison Park.