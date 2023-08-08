SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's favorite six day food and music festival is back on August 30 - September 4!
This event has something for the whole family. There will be 50 food booths with 250 menu items, 35 public market booths, four adult beer gardens and 112 free concerts on four stages!
Pig out in the park will offer a large variety of food that will fulfill any craving that you might have. Some of the food vendors include:
- Azar's Café
- Doner Haus
- Flaco's Tacos
- Longhorn BBQ
- Northwest Noodle
- Mary Lou's Milk Bottle Desserts
- Philly Bros/Fry Guy
- Raspados del Sur
- Shishlkaberry's
- Terry's Breakfast
- AND SO MANY MORE!
For the full list of food vendors visit the website HERE.
After eating some delicious food from one of the vendors, you can then travel down to the public market. They will offer a wide range of artisans, craftsman and much more. Some of the local market vendors include:
- Ama Collections
- Dandy Lion Crystals and Jewelry
- Isle of Misfits
- Mountain Rose Traveling Emporium
- Native Spirit Craft
- Scentsy
- Tye Dye Everything
- AND MANY MORE!
To see all the local public market vendors visit the website HERE.
Pig out in the park is also will be offering free concerts. There will be four stages with a list of performers for each day. To see the full lineup visit the website HERE.
From August 30 - September 4 the event will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. with free admission!
Make sure to bring the whole family to Riverfront Park and enjoy a day at pig out in the park.