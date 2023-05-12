SPOKANE, Wash. - The 22nd annual Spokane Garden Expo is this Saturday at Spokane Community College! Head to SCC between between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and enjoy plants and garden goods from hundreds of vendors!
Each year, group of volunteers from Inland Empire Gardeners gets together to organize the plant sale ahead of Mother's Day, giving you one last chance to get your mom the perfect gift.
More than 275 local vendors are expected this year, bringing thousands of plants to choose from. In building #10, you can even find quality plants grown by second-year SCC Greenhouse/Nursery program students, supporting the school with any plants you bring home.
If the flora weren't reason enough to sway you, perhaps the fauna will! SpokAnimal will have a petting zoo to visit there, too! Last year, they found 10 dogs and 10 cats new homes, but even if you don't adopt one, you can still have the simple joy of giving thorough pets to furry friends.
The event is free to attend, and the weather will be fantastic! So get out there, gardeners!