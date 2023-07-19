POST FALLS, Idaho - After days of voting, 3-year-old Kane Tingelstad from Post Falls has moved on to round two of the 2023 USA Mullet Championships.
100 kids, ages 1-4, were chosen to advance to the second round of competition. Another round of voting will take place from people like you; then, a panel of judges will cast their vote on which business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back style haircut they think is best.
Each contestant put their own unique twist on this iconic haircut. The inspiration for Kane's comes from former NFL defensive end, Jared Allen.
"He was a defensive end for the Vikings when I was growing up and he always had a mullet, and he lived by sort of a mullet culture almost. A little bit of Jared Allen, a little bit of Joe Dirt," said Kane's dad, Matt Tingelstad.
The 2023 USA Mullet Championships is partnering with Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors. Each donation you make on behalf of the contestant of your choice will contribute to their overall score.
"So not only will you help choose the winner, but you’ll also help raise money for a great cause," the Mullet Championship website says.
Voting for round two beings on July 20 and ends on July 24. To vote for Kane visit the 2023 Mullet Championship website and search for Kane Tingelstad.