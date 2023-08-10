POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Pavilion is excited to be hosting their grand opening this weekend!
The celebratory event will take place on August 12 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the pavilion located at 3758 E Horsehaven in Post Falls.
There will be local vendors, a DJ, face painting and over $2,000 worth of giveaways!
Some of the food truck attending this event include:
- The Local Cone
- Sugarfix
- Grasso's Fine Foods
- Yaki Smoka
- Benxo Box
- Puzo's Pelmeni
- Piumartas Family Kitchen
- Penny's Pit Gourmet Burgers Mobile
- Zach's Smoke Shack
- Friendly Island Grill
- The North Spork
- The Fixx Smash Burgers
- Las Brasas Mexican Grill
- Taco Works Post Falls
If you are wanting a chance to win some of their giveaways you can enter either on Facebook, Instagram or in-person.
To enter online, make sure to like the Post Falls Pavilion post, share their post and comment. If you want to enter on Facebook or Instagram, use the links here!
But also, if you decide to attend their grand opening make sure to try some of the food from one of the local vendors, enjoy the music and see if you are one of the lucky prize winners!