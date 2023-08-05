POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Sprint Triathlon that was supposed to take place Sunday, August 6 has been canceled due to the fires in the area.
The park with access to the bridge and all of west Riverview is closed with level 3 evacuations in place. This area was where the bike course was supposed to be.
"Thank you for wanting to be part of our race and we were ready and excited to host you. This is a complete let down for our team as well," says a spokespersons for the Post Falls Sprint Triathlon, "I know you all have trained and dreamed of this race and I am sorry for that. This event is one of departments highlights and we love to put on the triathlon for all of you."
They will be processing refunds for the event, they have not given a timeline of how long that will take.