Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS:
- Juliet (impound #45372) is a senior gray and white cat. She's a sweet girl, who really doesn't like being in a kennel. As soon as you open the door, she's ready to jump out into your arms, so she can explore and be your best friend. She was interested in Jax, but didn't really love having him too close. She's sweet, affectionate, loves a good ear scratch, and won't turn down a treat!
- Gumbo (impound #43640) is an adult orange and white cat. He's a big boy, weighing in at a cool 20 pounds! He's a total lover though, who wants nothing more than to come hang out with you all day long. He's calm, curious, happy and affectionate.
- Creamer (impound #45168) is a senior gold and white pit mix. She's an absolute sweetheart who will melt your heart the moment you meet her. She's polite, friendly, and calm with bursts of energy. She'll be a wonderful family pet, and seemed to be just find with a smaller friend like Jax!
- Jackson (impound #45247) is a senior black and white mix, with maybe some Collie, St. Bernard, and Irish Wolfhound? Whatever he is, he's a big love, who will make the best cuddle buddy for those long Inland Northwest winters! He's a little shy at first, and was even a little scared of Jax for a minute, but he's a very friendly boy, who just wants to be loved.