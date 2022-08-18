Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! (See Claire's post to learn why Jersey is taking over for Jax.) All of these cuties are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Jodie (impound #45955) is an adult brown tabby cat. She's a sweet girl, who's a little shy in the shelter, but she'll warm up quickly. She's calm around polite dogs, and very affectionate. She's also a beautiful little lady who looks like a mini mountain lion! She'll make a great pet!
- Juliet (impound #45372) is a senior gray and white cat. She's a very friendly and loving girl, who loves being around her people. She was also very interested in sniffing noses with Jersey! She can't wait to get out of the shelter and into your home. She also loves her treats!
- Toby (impound #45541) is an adult white and brown pit mix. He's a sweet boy who has come a long way! He was very skittish and sky when he came into the shelter, but he's learned to love getting pets and cuddles! He was a little camera shy, but don't let that fool you. Once he warms up in your home, he'll be your best friend.
- Jackson (impound #24356) is an adult black Labrador and pitbull mix. He's a big lover, who is as calm as can be! Even when Jersey barked at him a few feet away from his face, Jackson was completely calm and didn't react at all. He's friendly, loves getting pets, and can't wait to find his forever family.