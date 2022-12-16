Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS. SCRAPS is currently closed to the public, although they are still doing adoptions by appointment. You can email SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org or call (509)477-2532, Option 7.
This Saturday however, they're having a special event from 12-4, where you can show up in person, no appointment needed! Dogs are just $28 to adopt, cats are $18. They're also currently at capacity, and extremely low on dog and cat food, so if you're looking for a way to give back, this is the perfect time!
- Sheba (impound #44515) is a young adult black brindle pit/(maybe) cane corso mix. She's a big girl, with a big personality, but she really just wants to be loved! She's curious, playful, friendly and energetic, but she'll also have no problem scaring off any unwanted intruders! She's 90 pounds of love!
- Athena (impound #47976) is an adult black and white boxer and (maybe) collie mix. She's a sweet, calm, polite girl, who can't wait to make friends. She was interested in Jersey, but not overly obsessed by any means, and will make a great pet. She very badly wants to get out of the shelter, so she can explore the world outside.
- Tilt (impound #48976) is an adult black cat. This sweet boy needs to be an indoor only cat, because of his medical history. As you may have guessed from his name, his head tilts to the side, but he's not bothered by it at all, and it really just makes him look adorable and inquisitive. He's a sweet boy, who loves making friends - including dogs - and can't wait to be loved.
- Gracie (impound #47630) is a young adult dilute gray tabby cat. She's a beautiful girl, who can't wait to be your best friend. She's curious, playful, friendly and affectionate, and just as cute as can be!