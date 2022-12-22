Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 to 15 below zero with winds speeds 5 to 15 mph. Drifting snow is possible across the Coeur d'Alene area as well as down Highway 27. Snow accumulations Friday for the Spokane Coeur d'Alene areas 2 to 4 inches. Accumulations for the Palouse 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Colfax, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, Airway Heights, Plummer, Uniontown, Rosalia, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane Valley, Hayden, La Crosse, Genesee, Potlatch, Worley, Oakesdale, Moscow, Pullman, Rockford, Fairfield, Tekoa, and Post Falls. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&