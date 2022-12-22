Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS. SCRAPS is currently closed to the public, but doing adoptions by appointment. You can email SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org or call (509)477-2532, Option 7.
- Ricky (impound #51458) is a young black and white kitten. She's a sweet girl, who's curious, playful, affectionate, talkative and ready to be your best friend. She was completely comfortable around Jersey, and really just wanted to be cuddled.
- Vegas and Cleopatra (impound #51294 and #51295) are a tortoiseshell cat and a black and white cat. This lady and gentleman are a bonded pair, who would like to be adopted together. Cleopatra has the most precious crossed eyes, but she gets around just find. Vegas is a bigger guy, who just seems to keep going and going! They're calm, friendly and loving, and can't wait to move out of the shelter.
- Logan (impound #50753) is an adult gray pit mix. He's a big (80-pound boy) but he carries himself very well. He's curious, happy, and likes exploring and making friends. He has a docked tail, and we don't really know the story there, but it's precious! He's a friendly boy who will make a great pet.
- Walter (impound #47956) is a young adult, tan and white malamute/pit mix. This sweet boy still has a lot of puppy in him! He's very energetic and friendly, and wants to know everything about you! You can tell he's a compassionate dog though - when he sniffed Jersey's nose, Jersey got a little nervous and let out a dramatic yelp, which Walter immediately felt very guilty about! He's a sweet dog, who would really benefit from some training to become the best pet he can be.