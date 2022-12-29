Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
SCRAPS is currently closed to the public, but they are still doing adoptions by appointment. You can email SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org or call (509)477-2532, Option 7.
- Violet (impound #47203) is an adult tan and white pit mix. She's a playful girl, who can't wait to be your best friend!
- Turner (impound #51808 is an adult tan pit mix. He's a big boy, who would love a nice strong owner who can take him on adventures.
- Buster (impound #48013) is an adult short-haired gray tabby cat. He's a curious guy, who loves his treats, and is always up for a good ear scratch. He can't wait to get out of the shelter.
- Polonius (impound #51317) is an adult medium-haired gray tabby cat. He doesn't know what he likes better, treats or play time! He'll make a great pet.