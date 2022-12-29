Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest snow totals above 2200 feet. Locally higher accumulations for portions of the Palouse...Highway 195 eastward with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Cheney, Davenport, La Crosse, Rosalia, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Oakesdale, Pullman, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Worley, and Plummer. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be brief periods of light snow through this evening, but the heavier more impactful snow will come overnight and early Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&