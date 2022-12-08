Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS. Because of staffing shortages, SCRAPS is currently closed to the public, but doing adoptions by appointment. You can email SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org or call (509)477-2532, Option 7. They're also currently at capacity, and extremely low on dog and cat food, so if you're looking for a way to give back, this is the perfect time!
- Panda (impound #48969) is an adult black and white tuxedo cat. He's a smart boy, who loves a good ear scratch! He's affectionate, sweet and attentive, and will be your best friend.
- Lucien (impound #50656) is an adult brown tabby cat. He's a happy boy, who is ready to escape from his kennel. He's curious, loving and very friendly, and will make a great pet. He's only got one eye, but he's all healed, and the past injury doesn't slow him down one bit!
- Morgan (impound #46445) is an adult black and white pit mix. He's a sweet boy, who just wants a warm family to cozy up with for the holidays. He's calm and attentive, and can't wait to be loved.
- Brody (impound #43786) is an adult brown pit mix. He's a silly, happy boy, who always enjoys a little romp in the snow, as long as he can get some warm play time afterwards!