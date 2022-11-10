Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
NOTE: Because of a parvo outbreak and staffing shortages, SCRAPS is currently doing adoptions by appointment only until further notice. They're also closed on Thursdays and Sundays. To make an appointment, you can call (509)477-2532 and choose option 7. Adoption fees are also waived right now, so you only have to cover the cost of your new pet's license to take them home. ($28 for dogs, $18 for cats.)
- Timmy (impound #50363) is a young black cat. He's a sweet boy who can be a little shy, but once he warms up, he'll be your best bud! He's friendly and playful, and can't wait to get out of the shelter.