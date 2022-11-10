promo's picks 11-10-2022.jpg

Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.

NOTE: Because of a parvo outbreak and staffing shortages, SCRAPS is currently doing adoptions by appointment only until further notice. They're also closed on Thursdays and Sundays. To make an appointment, you can call (509)477-2532 and choose option 7. Adoption fees are also waived right now, so you only have to cover the cost of your new pet's license to take them home. ($28 for dogs, $18 for cats.)

Timmy cat.jpg

- Timmy (impound #50363) is a young black cat. He's a sweet boy who can be a little shy, but once he warms up, he'll be your best bud! He's friendly and playful, and can't wait to get out of the shelter.

Crystal cat.jpg
- Crystal (impound #45382) is an adult white and gray tabby cat. She's a calm, gentle girl who's always up for some ear scratches. She's sweet and affectionate, and will make a great pet.
 
Bella dog.jpg
- Bella (impound #45382) is an adult white and gray pit mix. She's a happy girl, who loves going out for adventures. She'll well behaved, and hopes you'll give her a chance!
 
Biscuit dog.jpg
- Biscuit (impound 50363) is an older adult German shepherd mix. It might be hard to tell from the picture, but he's small to medium sized, only about 25 pounds. He's a sweet, attentive boy who has no problem with the snow, and is always up for play time. He'll warm your soul!

Tags