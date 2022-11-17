Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS. Because of staffing shortages, SCRAPS is currently closed to the public, but doing adoptions by appointment. You can email SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org or call (509)477-2532, Option 7.
- Moscow (impound #42058) is an adult gray and white long-haired cat. He's a big, beautiful boy with the personality to match. He's curious, regal, and will rule the roost at your home.
- Lenora (impound #48424) is an adult orange tabby cat. Yes, she's a female orange cat! That makes her a true unicorn! This sweet girl is playful, friendly, curious, and treat motivated. She can't wait to be your best friend.
- Jolene (impound #50441) is an adult white pit mix. This sweet girl is very gentle and timid, especially in the shelter, but she'll warm up quickly once she knows she's safe around you. She's clearly been mistreated, and backs away at first, and she's had puppies in the past, so it's time things turned around for her. She deserves all the love in the world, and will make a great pet.
- Ragamuffin (impound #39653) is a young brindle Dutch shepherd and (maybe) lab mix. He's a very energetic and playful boy, who can't wait to wrestle! While he'd love to romp around with you, he's also very smart and well trained! He knows how to sit, shake, lay down, and he can catch treats in the air! He's great with bigger dogs who can handle his energy and playfulness, but would probably do best in a home without small (Jersey-type) dogs.