Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
NOTE: Because of a parvo outbreak and staffing shortages, SCRAPS is currently doing adoptions by appointment only until further notice. They're also closed on Thursdays and Sundays. To make an appointment, you can call 509-477-2532 and choose option 7. Adoption fees are also waived right now, so you only have to cover the cost of your new pet's license to take them home! ($28 for dogs, $18 for cats.)
- Nancy (impound #41232) is an adult black and tan German shepherd mix. She's a friendly, happy girl who does great with people, but she'd really like a home without any other animals.
- Bentley (impound #39889) is an adult black lab mix. He's a sweet, playful boy who loves to go on adventures. He's always up for a walk, with some snuggles to follow. He'd also like a home where he is the only animal around.
- Lana (impound #50544) is an adult white and brown tabby cat. She's a curious girl, who loves to know what's going on around her. She's also always up for a good neck scratch!
- Nelly (impound #49032) is an adult black and white cat. He's a happy boy, but he'd really like to get out of the shelter. He's friendly, calm, and can't wait to be your best friend.