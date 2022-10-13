Promo's picks 10-13-2022.jpg.png
Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
 
Wesley cat.jpg

- Wesley (impound #46917) is a young gray kitten. He's a sweet little boy, who's a little shy and overwhelmed in the shelter. He's cautious when you go to pet him, but in typical kitten fashion, he loves to play and will warm up quickly.

Penelope cat.jpg

- Penelope (impound #47244) is an adult tortoiseshell cat. She's a beautiful girl, who knows it's her time to be loved. She looks like she's been through some life experience, but she's as sweet as can be, calm, and affectionate. She can't wait to be your best friend.

dusty dog.jpg

- Dusty (impound #45072) is an older gray pit and bulldog mix. He's a sweet little tank, who is all smiles! He's ready to play, go on adventures, and lounge around to get all the lovin'! He was happy to meet Jersey, but wasn't bothered by him, and seems like he'll do great in any home.

Tibet dog.jpg
- Tibet (impound #45541) is young adult white and brown pit mix. He's a shy guy, who's pretty nervous at first, but he's hoping you'll give him a chance. He's very friendly and happy once he settles in, so he'll need a home that can give him some time to adjust so he can really thrive.

