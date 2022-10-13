- Wesley (impound #46917) is a young gray kitten. He's a sweet little boy, who's a little shy and overwhelmed in the shelter. He's cautious when you go to pet him, but in typical kitten fashion, he loves to play and will warm up quickly.
- Penelope (impound #47244) is an adult tortoiseshell cat. She's a beautiful girl, who knows it's her time to be loved. She looks like she's been through some life experience, but she's as sweet as can be, calm, and affectionate. She can't wait to be your best friend.
- Dusty (impound #45072) is an older gray pit and bulldog mix. He's a sweet little tank, who is all smiles! He's ready to play, go on adventures, and lounge around to get all the lovin'! He was happy to meet Jersey, but wasn't bothered by him, and seems like he'll do great in any home.