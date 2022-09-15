Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
NOTE: Right now SCRAPS is currently at capacity with their dogs, so they're currently asking that you look for the owner if you find a dog, before you bring it into the shelter as a last resort.
- Mr. Peabody (impound #42389) is an adult white and black cat. He's a big boy, who can't wait to be your friend! He's affectionate, curious and very interested in treats. He also seems to have no problem being around dogs.
- Yogi (impound #41400) is an adult gray/diluted torbi cat. He's a sweet guy, who's very curious and playful. He was excited to meet Jersey, and sniffed nose to nose with him! He loves a good ear scratch, and can't wait to find his forever home.
- Tanner (impound #46620) is an adult yellow lab and hound mix. Don't let his size fool you, he's a total lover! He's a very big kid, who acts like it! He's a wiggle worm, and didn't really care to pose for a picture. He's playful, energetic, and curious. He'll do best in a home that can give him an outlet for his energy, and a family that will take him on adventures.
- Hopper (impound #47040) is an adult German Shepherd mix. He's a total lover, who can't wait to give you a hug. He's got a thicker coat that's starting to thin out now, so expect some seasonal brushing. He's playful and happy, and will make a great pet.