Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Sparkly Mittens (impound #44733) is an adult black cat. He's a shy boy, who's a little overwhelmed by the shelter, but please don't let that fool you. He's very food motivated, and once he's settled into his new home, he'll be able to come out of his shell, to be a great pet.
- Fortune (impound #46823) is a young adult calico cat. She's a beautiful girl, with the personality to match. She's outgoing, curious and playful, and doesn't shy away from some treats. She's eager to make friends and can't wait to be yours.
- Ragamuffin (impound #39653) is young adult dark brindle pit mix (bottom left). He's an energetic, playful boy, who really wants a home that can take him on adventures. We're not so sure how he'll do with other pups, especially smaller ones, so he might want to be the only dog in your home.
- Hugo (impound #46268) is a young adult black lab mix (bottom right). He's a big, happy boy, who can't wait to be your best friend! He's very eager to meet other dogs and people, and would probably like a meet and greet with any other animals he's going to be living with. He has a lot of energy, and would like an outlet for it.