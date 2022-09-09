Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey!
Before we get started, something to keep in mind right now... SCRAPS is at capacity, so if you find a stray cat or dog, they ask that you take these steps:
- Check with your neighbors to see if they're missing a pet
- Post about the animal on Facebook, in the group "Spokane Area Lost and Found Pets"
- Call STAHR at (509) 207-7984.
- If you still have no luck, come on into SCRAPS
If you're unable to adopt at this time but would still like to help, you can always consider fostering an animal! Foster pets are usually under three months of age, recovering from an injury or illness at any age, or cats and dogs who require emotional care and comfort. Visit the SCRAPS foster page for more info!
Now onto the main event! All of these fine boys are up for adoption at SCRAPS:
- Dakota (impound #46742) is an adult orange tabby cat with white accents. He's a sweet boy, who's always up for ear scratches and treats. He's curious, and can't wait to get out of the shelter and into his forever home.
- Marty (impound #46388) is an adult gray and white long-haired cat. He's very affectionate, and just wants to play. He loves his toys and treats, and is super social. He'll make a great pet.
- Brody (impound #43786) is a young adult red and brown pit mix. He's a very energetic, playful boy, who can't wait to meet you! He's very curious with other dogs, so he'll do best with a meet and greet for any potential future siblings. He'd also love an outlet for all of his energy.
- Archie (impound #44956) is a slightly older red and brown shepherd mix. He's calm, polite, friendly and affectionate, but still knows how to play and have a good time. He was very gentle meeting Jersey, and will likely do just fine with other pets in his forever home.