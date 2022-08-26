Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Magnus (impound #45739) is an adult brown tabby cat. He's a sweet boy, who's a little shy in the shelter, and once he's relaxing, it's a little hard to convince him to get up and go. But once he's comfortable and awake, he's a happy, affectionate boy who likes to play. He'll make a great pet!
- Geoffrey (impound #45308) is an adult long haired black cat. He's quite the gentleman, who can't wait to get out of the shelter and into his forever home! He's very personable, curious, and friendly. He's eager to make friends, and doesn't seem to have any fear of dogs or new people. His dream is to be your new best friend!
- Bear (impound #37338) is an adult brown and black rottweiler mix. He's a big boy, but don't let his appearance fool you. This sweetie is calm, friendly, and a total lover. He was a little interested in Jersey, but didn't really care about him, which means he should be fine with other dogs. He's definitely looking for a snuggle buddy.
- Buddah (impound #45524) is an adult white and black pit mix. He's a playful boy, who's eager to please, and just wants to be best friends. He's friendly, polite with Jersey, and liked being around new people. He'll make a great pet, especially if you keep him entertained.