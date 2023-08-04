SPOKANE, Wash. - Next year is the 50th anniversary of Expo '74, and the City of Spokane is celebrating! As part of the merriment, they're seeking proposals for events or activities.
If you've got an idea to celebrate Spokane's local, regional, and international community through arts, cutlure, food, history, recreation, environment, or infrastructure, this is your chance to do so! For more information, visit the Expo '74 planning committee page.
Potential hosts can submit their proposals through Aug. 31 through the partner inquiry form.
If you're not looking to be an event host but have event suggestions, activities you'd like to see, or even memories of Expo '74 you want to share, feel free to fill out the celebration survey!