SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) discuss a potential expansion of Riverside State Park.
Parks will partner with the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy (Conservancy) and the Spokane Tribe of Indians for an opportunity to gain a 1,000 acre parcel to expand recreational access.
This area is known as the "Glen Tana" property which was purchased by the Conservancy in August to protect the land and river from development in perpetuity.
To have the opportunity to gain this land in the future, the Parks must complete a classification and management plan (CAMP).
CAMP is a multi-staged public planning process that identifies issues and opportunities, explores alternative approaches and makes recommendations for park land classifications.
It also determines a long-term park boundary and identifies lands that further the recreation and conservation mission of a park.
Parks will make a official decision about acquiring this 1,000 acre area of land by late fall of 2024.
The public is invited to learn and share feedback on this! There will be a meeting at North Spokane Library on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
If you can't attend, you can participate by providing feedback through this survey or by submitting comments.