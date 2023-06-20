COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho will be hosting a ribbon cutting for a new aerial adventure park at Camp Four Echoes on June 21.
For 85 years, thousands of girls have went to Camp Four Echoes to learn new skills, make new friends, and create memories.
The camp has over 600 Girl Scouts every summer with a plethora of exciting activities that include sailing, windsurfing, swimming, canoeing, arts & crafts, hiking, dramatics, archery, outdoor skills, STEM, leadership courses, and NOW an aerial adventure park with a zipline!
On June 21 at 5 p.m., they are inviting the public to celebrate the new state-of-the-art $300,000 high ropes course, containing 15 elements that challenge all ages.
The camp is located at 22270 S Four Echoes Rd, Worley, ID. If you are interested in attending RSVP to Marcom Tammy at tpruitt@gsewni.org or text 509-993-3493 to receive better directions once you arrive at the entrance gate.
For information on the summer camp, visit the Camp Four Echoes website here.