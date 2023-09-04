SPOKANE, Wash. — The first day of school will look very different for students at Sacajawea middle school.
The rebuilt school has a completely different layout providing new and improved resources to students and family.
Students who ride on the bus will walk through a large hallway with three music rooms on one side and a career technical education (CTE) classroom on their right.
The new gym is noticeably larger than the previous gym, partially because the district is hoping to utilize it as a resource for future use beyond just middle schoolers. This also means a new-look for Sac's famous end-of-year assembly where each grade competes with the other to show the most spirit.
Classroom layouts are also different. Each grade has a community "neighborhood" where they have five classrooms forming a circle with a hallway connecting them to the center of campus. Students will have all of their core classes within the neighborhood, only leaving for lunch and electives. District staff are hoping this neighborhood structure will allow kids to grow stronger bonds with their classmates and teachers, helping with their learning.
Each neighborhood has a bathroom and a common area for students to collaborate. They also have a "huddle room" for small group projects and meetings.
Another new feature is the sensory courtyard where students can step outside into a fenced off area and experience a change of scenery during their school day. This area is outside with no cover, with trees and unique bricks and structure layouts. District officials are hoping this space can be used to overcome mental blocks that some students have in the classroom.
The estimated budget is nearly $80 million to tear down the old school and rebuild the new one.
There is still some work to be done with renovations. Workers still need to attach some panels and finish some touch-up work, but for the most part, the school is done.