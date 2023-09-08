SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that the fair is in full swing, who doesn't want to go to a rodeo?!
All cowboys and cowgirls are invited to the 2023 PRCA Rodeo at the fairgrounds! It will take place on Sept. 9 at 7:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. with 30-minute intermissions in between.
Some of the best in the world will be competing in bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, bareback riding and more!
In addition to all the action, there will be fun activities for our youngsters out there including pony rides, face painting, carnival rides and more. Local vendors will be near the arena with food and drinks!
Saddle on up and ride on over to Spokane County Interstate Fair for an evening filled with events!
If you are interested in going, buy your ticket now on Tickets West.