SPOKANE, Wash. - Families who lost their belongings to recent wildfires are now invited to shop for what they need, free of charge, thanks to one Spokane business transforming into a place of charity.
Jennifer Leigh, owner of De Soleil Salon and Spa, said she was inspired to start gathering donations for wildfire victims after one of her 78-year-old clients. Learning that the woman lost everything inspired Jennifer to clean out her closet, looking for high-quality items she wouldn't miss but could make all the difference for others.
"All of us here at De Soleil cleaned our closets out for that one particular client to start with," Jennifer said.
As the donations kept coming, Jennifer had the idea to transform the inside of her salon into 'a boutique-like experience where people can shop and fill bags that we've provided.'
Melissa Knapp said she's so thankful for these efforts, and she's already made a few trips to De Soleil this week to grab things for herself and her family, who lost their home and belongings to the Gray Fire.
"When I walked in the door, Jennifer was just open arms," Melissa said. "We left with like three heaping bags full of just amazing products and clothes, a curling iron, and things I didn’t think to grab when everything happened so fast."
Jennifer says her doors will remain open to families like Melissa's. She asks those interested in 'shopping' between now and Monday, September 11th at 4 p.m. to contact the salon's main number at 509-325-2008 to schedule a time to come 'shop.'
"We had three families come in yesterday and everytime they come in, it’s such a powerful experience watching them take something that they can wear to work tomorrow," said Jennifer.
Jennifer says they could use more men's clothing, men's shoes, and children's items in particular.
Items not picked up by shoppers will be donated to OUR Place Community Outreach and other local organizations.