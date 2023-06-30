SPOKANE, Wash. — For the whole month of July, NomNom convenience stores will be collecting funds in support of the Salvation Army's 14th annual backpacks for kids campaign.
The Salvation Army Spokane has created backpack for kids to benefit about 4,000 local students, grades K-12, with a free backpack and school supplies.
For the past 13 years, NomNom has raised over $500,000 for this campaign. This money has helped them distributed 53,000 backpacks.
"For some children, this will be the first time they have ever owned a new backpack with school supplies,” said Major Ken Perine, corps officer of the Salvation Army Spokane. “For children to be successful in school, they need to be equipped with the basic supplies in advance. That’s why we feel ‘Backpacks for Kids’ is an important event.”
From July 1-31, NomNom will be collecting funds at its local convenience stores. Customers and the general public are encouraged to make a donation at any store.
As a thank you, contributors will receive a coupon for a free 20 ounce soda or coffee. All donors will also have their name added to a special flyer that will be on display in the store.
If you are wanting to donate, click HERE to find a NomNom near you.