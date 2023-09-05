SPOKANE, Wash. — Who wouldn't want to spend a Saturday at the ballpark? Two teams will be getting a chance to play softball at Avista Stadium, one of Spokane's most recognizable ballfields, to raise money for Special Olympics Washington.
The Spokane Pacers, consisting of students from Spokane Community College's PACE program will be on the field.
Also the Fairchild Tankers, a softball team from Fairchild Air Force Base made up of civilians, and retired and active-duty military members will make its way onto the diamond as well.
Both teams have formed a bond together, hosting a similar event last year.
On Sept. 30, these two teams will play for the public at Avista Stadium. Admission to the game is free, with all donations going to the Special Olympics Washington.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m., and both teams will be putting on a fun game! If you would like to donate to these teams, use the link HERE. This will help provide the athletes with jerseys, equipment and hotel expenses.