SPOKANE, Wash. - Flashing lights, giant crowds, alluring smells, and the sounds of carnival music and games. A day at the fair can be one of excitement, with an unending array of sights to see and things to do. For some, the assault on the senses is exactly that, turning the fun and whimsy of the day into an unpleasant cacophony of noise, bright lights, and confusion.
Instead of being fun for everyone, it becomes a missed opportunity to enjoy a really special day out. This year, however, Spokane County Interstate Fair is looking to change that!
In partnership with The Isaac Foundation, The Arc of Spokane, and Project ID, Spokane County Interstate Fair is hosting Sensory Day on Tuesday, Sept. 12!
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., all carnival rides and games will operate in complete silence for a calmer, more inclusive environment. There will also be a dedicated quiet zone in the Plaza Courtyard to relax and unwind in, with staff available at the resource booths to help with questions.
Plus, the first 500 people to join Project ID under the pavilion on the north lawn can participate in the free "HORSIN' AROUND" craft project, receiving a free wooden horse head and art supplies to decorate it with. Participants can also head to the Horse Barn to learn more about equines and meet this year's Rodeo Queen, Amelie Johnson.
You can expect the traditional fun of the fair, from Ziggy's Piggy Racing to Kids Mutton Bustin', plus Wish Upon A Star Princess Story Time and a performance by Sean Watson, Master of Illusion.
For more details and the full schedule for the day, visit the Spokane County Interstate Fair website!