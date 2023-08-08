After a successful first tournament in April, Shootfest is back with a new H.O.R.S.E. tournament at NorthTown Mall, all in celebration of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary!

On Saturday, Aug. 12, contestants will head to NorthTown Mall for an all-day shooting event. It's a H.O.R.S.E. tournament without all the fluff — just pick a spot to stand and shoot! The last shooter standing wins.

Founded by Genesis Veronon, this event was started both to bring the community together for some safe, inclusive fun, but also as way to help breathe some life back into local businesses.

As malls across the country close their doors following the advent of online shopping, those left often struggle to bring in enough customers to keep the doors open. In April, the tournament was held outside the Urban Blends coffeeshop inside the mall.

"We had the best customers all day long," said Patti Neace, the owner of Urban Blends. "People were happy to be here and happy to be out and happy to share a community experience, and it was so nice to have this event bring people back into the mall and have them realize, 'Oh yeah, NorthTown Mall is here, it's a great place!'"

Aside from boosting businesses, the event is great for the community in general. The first Shootfest winner, Davion Angel, was able to showcase his skills after he was benched for the last season of high school basketball due to an injury.

Davion dedicated his win, which came with a PlayStation 5, to his mother, who supported his dreams and taught him the hard work and resiliency that got him through such a tough time. Sadly, his mother died five years ago, but he knows he made her proud.

"Everything I do is to make her proud" he said. "I did it for you, and I will continue doing it for you."

This connection with the community is what Genesis was hoping for when he created Shootfest. He said he hopes the opportunity inspires participants to believe in hardwork and personal growth.

"Be creative you can get out and do things in the community and be an originator," he said. "You want to show the kids and adults that if you have an idea, if you have a concept or inspiration that you could put on that can be a universe, you can you can do anything."

Registration is just $26, and sign-up can be done online! Scan the QR code below, or visit the tournament website!