ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood theme park has announced the addition of Emerald Forest to the established Boulder Beach Water Park!
The Emerald Forest is a four acre project that will expand the already popular water park. This addition will include activities and attractions for every family member, it will be a "place where you can immerse yourself in the wonders of nature, embrace the thrill of the hunt and the joy of discovery."
This will be a $15 million project that is set to open next summer!
Emerald Forest will have new slides, cabanas and food pavilions!
The biggest attraction will be "Eagle Hunt" which will be the first dueling water coaster in the West and the longest dueling water coaster in the United States.
This 925 foot long slide will take you through three high-speed flying saucers, get blasted up four hills and dive through the first ProSlide effect as you splash to the bottom. The slide will have two lanes so you can race your family and friends down to the bottom.
Another slide that will be fun for the little adventurers is the "Salmon Run." This kiddie area will have eight different slides to choose from ranging from 36 - 82 feet long.
Each slide will also have its own specific theme, inspired by fish that inhabit our Idaho lakes.
To keep the fun going, the new "Rapids Grill" will have a grab-and-go kitchen that will output 1,200 guests per hour. This location will help decrease food wait times! Also, the "Hook, Line, and Sipper" is a new location where you can gran your favorite drink to go.
Lastly, the new cabanas will offer a new area to relax as you are adventuring through the park. This expansion will add 32 new private cabanas and five new group cabanas that can hold up to 20 guests.
For more information on the addition of Emerald Forest, visit the link here. Also, to see the visual representation and video of Eagle Hunt, use the link here!