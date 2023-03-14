SPOKANE, WASH- A Facebook post has sparked a conversation to hopefully save one local business.
Skipper’s on Monroe has sat proudly at the bottom of the hill for close to 40 years, but the new business owners say it’s becoming an uphill battle to stay open.
“I feel like I live here sometimes,” Nalo Leal the owner of the last Skippers in Spokane sad said.
Leal says he’s just trying to keep his bills paid.
“I have a list of paychecks in the back that I have not cashed yet because the money is not there,” Leal said.
It was Leal dream to own a restaurant in Spokane. The man from airway heights drives in every day, and is here from sunup to sundown, working feverishly at the American dream.
“I took over July 1 of 2021, and it’s been a crazy story ever since then,” Leal said, “It’s just one thing after another after another.”
The truth- it’s been problem, after problem, after problem.
“[the] second day I came in my freezer stopped working,” Leal said.
He was immediately out thousands of dollars to replace it. He's also had to make massive improvements to the building and make updates to the fire alert system for safety reasons.
Now several months in—the business that’s been part of the Spokane community for at least 40 years requires help. Which is why the new owner turned to Facebook.
“Yes, I’m proud but… I [would rather] keep surviving,” Leal said.
The Facebook post says it all--- he’s asking people to come, eat--- enjoy the fish… asking for the opportunity to earn your money vs. a handout.
All to keep his business moving forward but also pay his employees.
“It’s daunting, it’s a headache it’s a pain, [but] without the excitement [would] I still be here, I don’t know,” Leal said.
He says the fix-all number—for him—is massive.
“It might be small beans compared to other people for me it’s huge, $35,000,” Leal said.
As he works to stay afloat he says the reason he does it, is because of the memories people shared with him about their loved ones and the restaurant.
“Skipper’s is a legacy,” Leal said “every week I have a family come in and tell me how they [would] come in with their family, their mom dad growing up, it’s so cool continuing that tradition,” Leal said.
A tradition he says he’ll continue to fight for until he can’t.
“I’m trying my best to keep it going,” Leal said.
Skippers is open daily from lunch until 8 p.m.
