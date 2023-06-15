SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Both Spokane County family aquatic facilities, Northside (801 E. Handy Road) and Southside (3724 East 61st Ave), will be open on June 19.
Both of these facilities will be open daily from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. 7 days a week.
The Spokane County's aquatic facilities feature heated activity pools, heated splash pads, concessions, shade umbrellas, towering speed water slides, a lazy river, and more!
Online reservations are encouraged, but not required and can be made up to by visiting their website HERE.
Coming back for another year, The Spokane Parks Foundation will be having the 2023 Saturday Free Community Swim Series sponsored by Make-A-Splash.
Visitors can enjoy a free-of-charge swim event from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on June 24, July 15, and August 5. This event is open to all ages!
For more information about events happening, swim programs, and operations planned this summer, you can visit their website HERE or call (509) 477-4730.