SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Human Society will be hosting their 20th annual Parade of Paws. This is a fun-filled community, and family-friendly event for animal lovers to join together and make a difference in the lives of animals without homes.
The event will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Spokane Humane Society.
All are welcome to join the event regardless of the registration fee or fundraising. But participants can pay a $25 registration fee to get a event t-shirt and swag bag from the event sponsors.
The event will feature many activities and vendors for all ages including:
- A 2-4 mile pledge walk
- Music
- Photo bus experience with Eternal Sunshine Photobus
- Vegan coffee stand by Enchanted Espresso
- Sweet treats from Ben & Jerry’s
- Pastries from Main Market Co-op
- Bouncy house fun for the kiddos
- A vendor fair
- SPD K9's and District 9’s fire engine
- Best dressed medals
- Awards ceremony to celebrate individuals and teams who competed to raise the most
"This event is our largest community event in which we are excited to share the love we all have for animals with our families, friends, and neighbors," says Kristi Soto, Director of Marketing and Communication at Spokane Humane Society.
Before the fun starts on June 17, they will be having a kickoff party on June 14 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at BARK, A Rescue Pub for anyone who has registered for the event.
Participants can check in to for the event and pick up their event t-shirts and swag. There will be live music and participants are encouraged to enjoy the band on BARK’s patio with food and drink specials.
All the money raised from Parade of Paws will go directly to help cover the costs to care and provide for cats and dogs in need of shelter, food, enrichment, spays/neuters, vaccinations, and medical attention until successfully rehomed.
For more information about Parade of Paws, please visit //spokanehumanesociety.salsalabs.org/paradeofpaws2023 or contact Kristi Soto at kristi@spokanehumanesociety.org.