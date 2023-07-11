SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you ever looked up at the sky at night and saw a saucer-like shape hovering above? Well, you wouldn't be the only one.
Spokane has been ranked as the top U.S. city with the most UFO sightings!
The city had a total of about 52 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
When it comes to UFO sightings descriptions vary widely, ranging from formations of blinking lights to unidentified object soaring through the sky.
According to a ranking of the cities with the highest possibility of encountering a UFO, Spokane ranks 7th on that list with a score of 63.27 out of 100.
These scores are calculated by the sightings per 100,000 people, the artificial brightness rating, average cloud cover, the amount of interest in extraterrestrials the area, nearby aviation facilities, etc.
Each of these factors were assigned a specific weight in accordance with its assumed impact on the likelihood of UFO encounters.
The methodology of this report uses information from the NUFORC for alien sightings, U.S. Air Force for the number of air force bases in the area, U.S. weather for average cloud cover/hours of sunlight per month, Census data for population density/vision difficulty, etc.
If you have or haven't seen any suspicious activity in the sky it is always interesting to think about and talk about.
The 10 most U.S. Cities with the most UFO sightings:
- Spokane, Washington at 51.73 sightings per 100,000 people
- Tucson, Arizona at 45.06 sightings per 100,000 people
- Albuquerque, New Mexico at 44.43 sightings per 100,000 people
- Boise, Idaho at 41.24 sightings per 100,000 people
- Colorado Springs, Colorado at 37.76 sightings per 100,000 people
- Las Vegas, Nevada at 32.50 sightings per 100,000 people
- Jackson, Missouri at 28.27 sightings per 100,000 people
- Wichita, Kansas at 24.69 sightings per 100,000 people
- Portland, Oregon at 24.33 sightings per 100,000 people
- Seattle, Washington at 20.69 sightings per 100,000 people
If you want to see where your city ranks with close encounters you can use the link HERE!