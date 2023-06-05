SPOKANE, Wash. - As we head into summer and the heat takes hold, it's the perfect time to get out and enjoy your lawn! Unless it's overgrown or filled with weeds, turning leisure time into a series of chores. If that's the case for you, it might be tempting to look for a helping hand and hire a lawncare service.
It may seem like a luxury out of your budget, but one local business is offering services on the cheaper side of things. The starting price for a job by from McGee's Lawn Care could be as low as $25.
McGee's offers far more than a bargain, though—it offers opportunities.
Started by Rodney McGee, this local lawn care company hires people who may otherwise struggle to find work, including people with disabilities and recovering addicts and alcoholics.
Whether from the stereotypes associated with substance use disorders, or from prior convictions related to addiction, it can be hard to land a stable and supportive job for those in recovery. Employers may fear laziness or relapse, while clients may fear violence or theft.
However, Rodney said he doesn't worry with is employees. "Before they have ever come to your yard, they've been referenced to me."
Rodney explained his workers come to him through referral programs through housing and other services. He then ensures those he hires model integrity and self-discipline.
"I really trust them. They're not only an employee or someone who works for me, they become my friend," he said.
Not all employees have a history of substances use disorder, either. Some have other disabilities that result in long-term residency in adult homes. For Rodney, it comes down to being clear about expectations and meeting people where they're at.
Once they're hired, Rodney ensures jobs are carried out well by communicating the clients needs to his employees personally, ensuring a smooth experience for everyone.
It isn't just the workers Rodney is managing, though.
"As they screen me, I screen them. I want to understand what it is they want, what it is they expect, and vice versa" he said.
By acting as the go-between, he's ensuring no extra demands or discrepancies are placed on his workers too.
"I want them to understand that we're going to come in, and we're going to do this job. If you want anything more, you need to communicate that with me. So there's never any discrepancies, ever," he said.
And what kind of jobs can they help with? Their cornerstones are standard lawncare, like mowing, weeding, and other grounds maintenance. However, Rodney says they can handle other landscaping needs too, such as building retaining walls or laying gravel.
The cost of a visit starts at $25, but Rodney will meet with you before work begins to learn what you need and provide a quote for services. Rest assured, he'll communicate the cost with you clearly!
Whatever your needs, they pride themselves on never leaving a job unfinished.
If you want to book with McGee's Lawn Care, you can call 509-866-1577, or send an email to mcgeeslawn2019@yahoo.com.
Rodney can also be reached on Facebook through messages!