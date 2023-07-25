SPOKANE, Wash. - Maria Backus has been carving wood since she's been old enough to hold a chainsaw.

She says it runs in her blood, something her family has done since well before she was born. In fact, her grandmother, Judy McVay, was the first woman to win first place in a chainsaw carving competition all the way back in 1981.

It has been a lifelong passion fostered through generations. But seeing her family struggle to earn a living through wood carving, Backus was not planning to carry on the legacy.

That was, until she lost her job as a bartender during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was during that tumultuous time she and her family agreed it was time to focus on a backup plan: woodcarving, the craft she had been honing her whole life.

Since then, Backus has been selling her artwork at as many farmers markets as she could secure an invitation to. As a gamble, it has paid off, allowing her family's craft to become her primary source of income and supporting her three children.

For that, Backus celebrates farmers markets, saying the existence of so many is a great thing.

"That's how we make a living is the show," she said. "So if there's no people or no shows, then we can't really make money like we're supposed to (in order) to live off it."

Backus's carvings sell between $30 and $3,000 dollars, depending on the cost and time it takes to make each piece. Some pieces are simple and whimsical, while others are detailed, intricate showcases of skill.

To see more of her work, including works in progress, visit her Instagram page. Of course, you can always swing by the local farmers market and check for her there to marvel at her works in person while checking out the goods and good food from other vendors there!