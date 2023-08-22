SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation has partnering with SpokAnimal C.A.R.E. to host their doggie dip event at local community pools!
This fun event is not just to raise money for the High Bridge Dog Park but also gives your dogs a chance to have fun and get some energy out!
It will be $10 to attend this event for any of the three days!
- Comstock Doggie Dip is Sunday, August 27 from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m.
- Shadle Pool Doggie Dip is Monday, August 28, from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
- Liberty Pool Doggie Dip is Tuesday, August 29, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
All dogs must be well-mannered, healthy and with an owner who can provide proof of an up-to-date rabies vaccination.
Sadly, the owners can not get in the pool during this time. Only dogs will be allowed during the Doggie Swim hours.