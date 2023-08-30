SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is joining multiple other districts in offering free lunch and breakfast to all students this year, regardless of their financial situation.
SPS is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as part of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, which provides an alternative to household applications for free or reduced meal programs by allowing schools or districts with a high number of low-income students to offer free meals to all students. To qualify, schools must have at least 40 percent of its students meeting that requirement.
Last year, 490 Washington state school met the CEP requirements, including SPS.
While any student may request free meals, regardless of income, participating families are still asked to fill out a Family Income Survey so SPS can maintain CEP eligibility. The survey can be found online at the SPS website!
For more information or questions, check out the CEP Frequently Asked Questions, or email CEP@spokaneschools.org