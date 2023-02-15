SPOKANE, Wash. - In their latest effort to improve the community, Spokane Quaranteam partnered with No-Li Brewhouse and the Gonzaga men's basketball team to help purchase grocery and gas cards for families at Logan Elementary.
The fundraiser kicked off on Valentine's Day, with multiple livestreams to support the cause. Quaranteam's founder, Rick Clark, had planned to stay up until midnight to meet the $27,700 goal.
By 7 p.m. on Tuesday, $28,053 had been donated. As of Wednesday morning, over $30,000 was raised, smashing through their goal in less than 24 hours.
Spokane Quaranteam got its start in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising funds for those in need and connecting the community in a time when many felt isolated, lacking purpose. From there, it has become a persistent force for good. From partnering with the Zags and Giving Backpacks, to providing students free lunch over summer break, and even helping a 5-year-old terminal cancer patient return home to be with her family, Quaranteam has made a point of helping the community thrive whenever possible.
Two weeks ago, John Bryant from No-Li approached Clark to propose working together to provide families at Logan Elementary with much-needed relief.
"I learned that they are one of the poorest schools in the entire state of Washington," Clark explained.
With the majority of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch, many students struggle with food insecurity. For Clark, this issue hits close to home.
"As someone who grew up in severe poverty right here in Spokane as a child, this hits me hard," he said, noting struggling with poverty has many moving parts.
Often times, families dealing with poverty are forced to prioritize essential needs, cutting back or foregoing food or transportation to try and meet other expenses. In children, this has been associated with stunted growth, increased health risks, mental and emotional health issues, and other developmental delays, as well as lower academic scores.
As Spokane Rep. Marcus Riccelli said, "Access to nutritious food is a key component to the health and wellbeing of children. Hungry kids can't learn."
Currently, 277 families have children attending Logan Elementary School, many of whom are living in shelters or temporary housing. Some struggle just to ensure their kids are able to arrive to school at all.
"We decided to try and raise $27,700 to provide each of the 277 families with a $50 gas card and a $50 grocery card," said Clark.
It was a lofty goal, but Clark and Bryant had no doubts it could be done.
Gonzaga's Rasir Bolton, Ben Gregg, and Anton Watson and their families also joined in the livestream to help generate hype and cheer the cause on. Near the end of the month, the Zags will speak at an assembly at Logan to inspire kids and encourage them to love each other and give back to the community.
For Clark, it's been another success that fills him with gratitude and warmth.
"It's just reaffirming that the community is out there, and we're ready, and we want to help," he said. "We just got to kind of steer that in the right direction."
While the goal was met, it is still possible to donate to the cause! Online donations can be made at their website, or via app transfer at:
- Paypal to HelpSpokane@gmail.com
- CashApp to $HelpSpokane
- Venmo to @HelpSpokane
Cash or checks can be made out to Giving Back Packs and mailed to:
P.O. Box 30321
Spokane, WA 99223