SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Monday, March 6, 10-year-old Kyla Chang came home from school with a sore throat. Less than 18 hours later, she was dead, overcome by an aggressive form of bacterial pneumonia.

Her mother, father, and older brother now have to process the shocking loss of the girl they knew as the "happiest, sweetest 10-year-old."

In a GoFundMe set up to help pay for medical and funeral expenses, Kyla's family described her as a, "sweet light to the whole word. She laughed easily, smiled at everyone, and was a one-woman welcoming committee, running at you with open arms whenever she first saw you."

Her family says Kyla adored her big brother, and her second-favorite playmate was her Papa.

Kyla loved unicorns, rainbows, and baby dolls, and Spider-Man because "his web hands say, 'I love you,' in sign language." She also loved her dogs and took her stuffed gray kitty with her to the hospital.

The family raised just over $10,000 of the $15,000 goal on Thursday afternoon. Anyone wishing to help can donate at the GoFundMe page.