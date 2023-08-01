SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Over 20 car seats were checked over by firefighters and safety technicians in Spokane Valley this weekend as part of the Safe Kids Spokane initiative, finding issues with the majority brought in.
The event was held at Station 3 in Liberty Lake, with 15 passenger safety technicians with Safe Kids Spokane checking over 20 car seats from 13 local families.
According to Spokane Valley Fire Department, more than 80 percent of the car seats checked had issues with either their usage or installation, underscoring the importance of having your seat checked by a professional.
"We would like to thank all families who joined us and helped make this year's event such a success!" SVFD shared.
For more information about the Safe Kids Spokane Coalition or to set up an appointment for inspection, visit their website!