SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man hit by a car in Spokane Valley on March 9 remains in ICU with severe injuries, and his sister-in-law is hoping the community can help.
Last Thursday, 52-year-old David Swecker was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Wellesley and Sullivan, sustaining what Spokane Valley Police Department described as "potentially life-threatening injuries." Was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
David remains in ICU, suffering a broken neck, sternum, and ribs, according to his sister-in-law, Kari Swecker. Doctors are waiting until the swelling in his arms and legs goes down to determine whether he will regain feeling in his limbs. David remains on a ventilator, and Kari said he's starting to show signs of pneumonia, a common but serious risk that comes with ventilator use.
David works as a manager at an oil change company in north Spokane and recently met the love of his life, and the couple was planning their wedding for Aug. 27 this year. Kari said she hopes to help ease the burden of bills while David and his fiancé work to help him recover enough to stand at the alter that day.
"David always puts others first and does is best to help everyone out," Kari said.
Whether David recovers fully or not is still unknown, she added, and it's unclear when — or if — he'll be able to return to work.
To help David and his family out, you can donate to the GoFundMe here!