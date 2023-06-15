SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal, a local animal shelter in Eastern Washington, has received a $70,000 grant investment from Petco Love. They have received this grant in support of animal welfare agency's lifesaving work for pets in the Pacific Northwest.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit that strives to empower animal welfare organizations by investing $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
To celebrate this grant, SpokAnimal will be hosting a special adoption event at all area Petco stores on June 17.
SpokAnimal has already used some of these funds to acquire 20 new canine kennels. They are currently being installed and will be equipped with automatic watering system.
Another portion of the money will be used to subsidize the salary of a SpokAnimal in-store adoption counselor for local Petco stores. This means that dogs will be accessible at stores more often, increasing the number of pets that can be adopted!
“Our investment in SpokAnimal is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.
If you are looking for a new friend, you can attend their special adoption event at all area Petco stores to give a furry friend their forever home!