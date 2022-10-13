'Such an honor': Hayden woman wins Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge

HAYDEN, Idaho - Luxe Cookie's Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday.
"Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Ramsey told KHQ. "I still can't believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor."
Ramsey started a custom cookie business seven years ago while living in California. In 2020, she moved to Idaho to be closer to family and now makes cookies for fun.
"In my peak of having a home bakery, I was making anywhere from 300 to 2,000 cookies in a week," Ramsey said. "I've really slowed down and become a hobby baker, since I hadn't baked cookies much in the past year I didn't think I had it in me to bring home the win this time around."
Ramsey competed in Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge in December 2020, which became her first win.