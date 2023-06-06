SPOKANE, Wash. - Every year, the Friends of Coeur d'Alene Park hold walking tours of Spokane's historic Browne's Addition neighborhood.

As the oldest neighborhood of Spokane, the area is filled to the brim with rich history of the area's development, and beautiful architecture to boot! You'll learn the stories of the people who helped bring the neighborhood — and the city — to life.

Tickets are $20, and proceeds will be used to update Coeur d'Alene Park, including bathrooms, benches, and other improvements.

The tours last around two hours, so be sure you're wearing your comfy shoes! Today's tour begins at 1 p.m. and will cover the west side of the neighborhood, with Thursday's tour spanning the east.

The tours run through July 21, and you can see the full list of dates and times on their website!

For safety reasons, strollers, walkers, wheel chairs and pets are not allowed. If you have any questions, call 509-850-0056 or email info@friendsofcdapark.org. You can also visit their Facebook page and follow for updates.