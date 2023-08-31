SPOKANE, Wash. — Were you not able to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Well you can now, her concert will be on the big screen in select theaters.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” will play in AMC Theaters on their IMAX screens, starting October 13.
There will be at least four showtimes per day in the United States, Canada and Mexico on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
To make this accessible for her millions of fans, tickets will be $19.89 plus tax, children's and senior tickets will be $13.13 plus tax.
When Swift announced her Era's tour there was a roar of fans that couldn't get on Ticketmaster faster to get their hands on a ticket. Ticketmaster crashed due to the high volume of ticket buyers which left many Swifties without tickets.
There were three million people that attended her concert. This not only broke concert sales records but also left fans wanting even more.
Now, if you want to experience her concert and not break the bank, make sure you get a seat! Tickets for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” are on sale now at AMCtheaters.com.