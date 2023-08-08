The Children's Village receives $100,000 from Kubota Hometown Proud grant program

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children's Village in Coeur d'Alene has been named one of the five winners of the 2023 Kubota Hometown Proud Grant Program.
The Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, is a revitalization program that aims to provide support for cities, counties and nonprofit organizations across the country.
The Children's Village received $100,000 for their effort to restore trust and hope for families who experience abuse, neglect or are in crisis.
“Every family deserves a village” is the belief of Children’s Village, a trauma-responsive safe haven providing crisis youth housing and family support services in the north Idaho region.
They plan to use the money and its support from Coeur D’Alene Tractor to expand their facility. They want to build a new outdoor pavilion for family classes and groups and build out its sensory park.
But their grant money can grow with a public vote. The five regional winners are put up to a national public vote to determine which will be the recipient of an additional $100,000 grant as the Community Choice Winner.
You can cast a vote for the Community Choice Winner at the Kubota Hometown Proud website HERE. Voting will be upon until August 14 at 11:59 p.m.